Tamil Nadu Surpasses European Countries in SDG Progress

Tamil Nadu has made major progress in meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It now performs better than the average of many European countries, according to the NITI Aayog's latest report.

In the 2023–24 SDG India Index, Tamil Nadu scored 78 points, up from 66 in 2018. This puts the state in third place nationwide, just behind Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Tamil Nadu achieved ‘front-runner’ status in 13 out of 17 SDG goals. It topped areas like ending poverty and hunger, ensuring good health, quality education, clean energy, and decent jobs.

The state also ranked first in climate action, showing strong efforts in dealing with climate change. Its score is higher than the average SDG score of many European Union countries, which is around 72%.

Officials say the state’s success is due to proper planning and strong governance. Key efforts include:

A Vision 2030 plan aligned with SDG goals

Projects in rural development, renewable energy, and skill building

Focus on health, gender equality, clean water, and education

Tamil Nadu has also set up a High-Power Committee with eight working groups to track progress and ensure departments work together effectively.

The state’s performance shows that Indian states can match global standards in sustainable development.