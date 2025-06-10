Couple Questioned for Eating Biryani Inside Tiruvannamalai Temple Courtyard

A man and a woman were questioned by police after they were found eating biryani inside the courtyard of the famous Tiruvannamalai temple in Tamil Nadu. A man and a woman were questioned by police after they were found eating biryani inside the courtyard of the famous Tiruvannamalai temple in Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon. The couple reportedly brought biryani, which included egg and meat, into the temple premises and began eating in the fifth corridor. This act shocked fellow devotees, who immediately informed temple authorities.

Temple staff quickly intervened and alerted the police. The couple was taken for questioning to understand how they managed to bring non-vegetarian food inside the temple, where such items are strictly banned.

No arrests were made, but the police have registered the incident and are conducting an inquiry. Devotees expressed concern over the breach of temple rules and demanded stricter checks at entry points.

Temple officials assured that steps will be taken to prevent such incidents and to protect the sanctity of the holy site.