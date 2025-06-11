3 held for sexual assault of minor in Kanchi

Police have arrested three individuals—including two minors—in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl studying in 11th grade at a government school near Kanchipuram.

According to the Dinamalar report, the accused reportedly mixed alcohol into a soft drink that was given to the victim. Once she became disoriented, they took her to a secluded location where the assault allegedly took place .

Authorities acted on a complaint and filed charges under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The involvement of two minors has drawn significant concern from the community.

Residents expressed shock over the severity of the crime and the participation of young offenders. Experts emphasize the need for increased vigilance by parents, schools, and authorities to safeguard children’s well-being.