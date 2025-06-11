RMC issues red alert for Nilgiris for two days

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a red alert for the Nilgiris district for June 14 and 15, warning of extremely heavy rainfall.

This alert comes as part of a broader weather warning for several regions across Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

On June 11, heavy rainfall is expected in eight districts: Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu. These areas have been identified as likely to receive significant showers, and the public has been advised to exercise caution, especially in low-lying and hilly regions.

The weather office has also forecast very heavy rains for June 12 in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore hill areas. Additionally, districts such as Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari have also been put on alert for possible downpours.

The most severe warning has been reserved for June 14 and 15, when Nilgiris and parts of Coimbatore are expected to witness extremely heavy rain. Officials fear this may lead to flash floods, landslides, and travel disruptions in these mountainous areas.

In response to the alert, district administrations have been directed to stay on high alert. Rescue teams, including fire services and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are on standby. Local residents are advised to stay indoors during intense spells of rain, avoid travel to vulnerable regions, and follow updates from the authorities.

The Meteorological Department continues to monitor the situation closely and urges the public to stay informed through official bulletins.