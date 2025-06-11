Three killed at cracker unit blast in Virudhunagar

A tragic explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Kariapatti in Virudhunagar district claimed the lives of three workers, including two women, and left two others critically injured on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. when the workers were entering the chemical filling room of the unit. The deceased have been identified as Karuppaiya (35), Pechiyammal (40), and Soundarammal (53). Their bodies were charred beyond recognition and were recovered after clearing the debris using an earthmover.

Two others, Murugan (45) and Ganesan (53), sustained severe burns and were immediately rushed to the Sivakasi Government Hospital for treatment.

Following the explosion, fire tenders from Kariapatti and Aruppukottai were deployed to the site. Fire and Rescue Services Deputy Director (Southern Region) K. Rajeshkannan, Virudhunagar District Fire Officer M. Chandra Kumar, revenue officials, and police personnel visited the site to assess the situation.

The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Kariapatti police have registered a case based on a complaint and are conducting further inquiries.