A video captured on a mobile phone and now circulating widely on social media shows a man — identified as having occupied seat 11A — walking away from the crash site. Dressed in a white T-shirt and dark trousers, the survivor appears to be limping, with visible bloodstains and soot on his clothes. Despite his injuries, he seems alert and mobile, sparking astonishment and hope amid widespread grief.

Confirming the discovery, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said, “The police found one survivor in seat 11A.” Authorities have not yet released the survivor’s name, but sources indicate he is receiving medical attention for injuries to his leg and possible internal trauma.

Flight AI171, a London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 people — 230 passengers and 11 crew members. The crash had left behind a scene of devastation, with wreckage strewn across a residential area and emergency teams working around the clock.

The unexpected survival of one passenger has brought a glimmer of hope amid the tragedy and has prompted renewed calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.