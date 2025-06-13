Death toll rises to 265 in Ahmedabad Air India Crash

The death toll in the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 has climbed to 265, making it one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India’s history.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed into a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad’s densely populated Meghaninagar area shortly after take-off on Thursday afternoon. The devastating impact and ensuing blaze left only one survivor among the 242 on board, while several others were killed on the ground.

The ill-fated aircraft, which had issued a distress call minutes into its flight, lost altitude and slammed into the BJ Medical College doctors’ hostel, triggering a massive explosion fueled by over 1.25 lakh litres of jet fuel. Eyewitnesses reported a loud blast and flames engulfing the building, as temperatures at the crash site soared to 1,000 degrees Celsius.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site on Friday and met survivors receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held high-level meetings to review the emergency response. International aviation authorities including the US NTSB and a UK investigative team have joined Indian officials in probing the disaster.

Meanwhile, Air India’s parent company, Tata Group, announced ₹1 crore compensation for each victim’s family and pledged support for rebuilding damaged infrastructure.

The crash of Flight AI171 marks the first fatal incident involving the Boeing 787 Dreamliner model, widely considered one of the safest aircraft in commercial aviation. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg expressed deep condolences and confirmed that a team of technical experts had been dispatched to assist with the Indian investigation. Aviation regulators from around the world, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), are also examining potential causes, including engine failure, bird strike, or a critical systems malfunction.

As of Friday evening, rescue and recovery operations at the crash site continue, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which has deployed seven teams. NDRF officials reported that the extreme heat and debris have posed significant challenges to locating and identifying victims. Forensic teams are working alongside local authorities to conduct DNA tests to help identify those killed in the disaster. Over 80 bodies have already been recovered, while efforts to trace remaining victims are ongoing.

The tragedy has triggered widespread mourning across the country and abroad. Condolence messages have poured in from world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump, both offering support and solidarity. Candlelight vigils were held in several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and London, in memory of the victims. Grief-stricken families of the deceased have been arriving at Ahmedabad, with Air India and state authorities setting up special help desks and counselling centres to assist them in the aftermath of this catastrophic event.