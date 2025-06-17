Twin low-pressure form over Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal:

In a rare meteorological development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed the formation of two simultaneous low-pressure areas—one over the southeast Arabian Sea and the other over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

This twin system is expected to significantly impact weather conditions across multiple Indian states over the coming days.

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea has developed near the Karnataka coast and is likely to intensify into a depression. The system in the Bay of Bengal, which emerged around the same time, is also expected to strengthen gradually. The simultaneous formation of these systems is uncommon and has prompted the IMD to issue alerts for heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra are likely to witness moderate to heavy rains, with isolated areas facing extremely heavy downpours. Similarly, eastern coastal regions such as Odisha and northern parts of Andhra Pradesh may also experience intense rainfall as the Bay of Bengal system progresses.