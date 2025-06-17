Nadigar Sangam building nears completion

The Nadigar Sangam’s long-awaited new building in T. Nagar, Chennai is finally nearing completion. After years of delay and construction hurdles, the building is expected to be officially inaugurated in August this year. The Nadigar Sangam’s long-awaited new building in T. Nagar, Chennai is finally nearing completion. After years of delay and construction hurdles, the building is expected to be officially inaugurated in August this year.

The newly constructed facility includes an auditorium, a convention centre, a mini-convention hall, commercial rental spaces, and modern office setups. This marks a significant milestone for the South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam), which has been functioning from temporary spaces for several years.

Key members including Vishal, Nassar, and Karthi have played vital roles in pushing the project forward. With the Nadigar Sangam elections also around the corner, the inauguration of the building is expected to serve as a major boost for the organisation, symbolising a new era of unity and progress for the Tamil film industry.