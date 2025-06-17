Vemal begins shooting for his next

Actor Vemal’s upcoming film has officially begun shooting, announced its makers. Produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films, the project is currently referred to as Ajith Vinayaka Films Production No. 9. This marks a notable shift for the production house, known for backing Malayalam films like Ponman, Sarkeet, Saturday Night, and Bandra.
The new Tamil venture is written and directed by Elson Eldhose and Maneesh K Thoppil. The film’s technical team features Justin Prabhakaran as the music composer, lyricist Karthik Netha, cinematographer Jiju Sunny, editor Madan, and art director Raj Kamal.
Vemal, who was recently seen in films like Paramasivan Fathima, Maaman, and Gangers, also has Desingu Raja 2 in the pipeline. This new film is expected to add to his growing list of diverse roles in Tamil cinema.