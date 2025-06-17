Vemal begins shooting for his next

The new Tamil venture is written and directed by Elson Eldhose and Maneesh K Thoppil. The film’s technical team features Justin Prabhakaran as the music composer, lyricist Karthik Netha, cinematographer Jiju Sunny, editor Madan, and art director Raj Kamal.

Vemal, who was recently seen in films like Paramasivan Fathima, Maaman, and Gangers, also has Desingu Raja 2 in the pipeline. This new film is expected to add to his growing list of diverse roles in Tamil cinema.