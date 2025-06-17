Rajini watches Kannappa, Showers praises on Vishnu Manchu

“I’ve been waiting 22 years as an actor for that hug!!!” Vishnu wrote, describing the moment as one of the most meaningful of his career. “Today, I feel encouraged. Humbled. Grateful,” he added, visibly moved by the gesture.

Kannappa features Vishnu Manchu in the titular role of a warrior and ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh with a screenplay written by Vishnu himself, is described as a powerful retelling of the legendary story of a simple hunter whose unwavering devotion and ultimate sacrifice became divine legend. The cast includes Brahmanandam, Preity Mukhundhan, and Sarathkumar in key roles.

Adding to the film’s grandeur, major stars like Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal are set to appear in cameo roles. Jointly produced by Twenty Four Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, Kannappa is scheduled to hit theatres on June 27, promising audiences a journey of faith, courage, and spiritual connection.