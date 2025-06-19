At G7 Summit, Modi’s urges global action against terror

Reaffirming India’s stand against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged leaders of the G7 to galvanise global action against terrorism and underscored the need for strict action against those who “promote and support” it.

In his address Tuesday at the G7 Outreach Session here in Canada, the prime minister emphasised that countries backing terrorism must be held accountable.

“For global peace and prosperity, our thought and policy must be clear – if any country supports terrorism, it will have to pay the price for it,” he said.

“On one hand, we are quick to impose all kinds of sanctions based on our own preferences. On the other hand, countries that openly support terrorism are rewarded,” he said.