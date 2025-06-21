Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 creates new record

Allu Arjun has once again proven his pan-India appeal as Pushpa 2’s Hindi version registered a record-breaking 5.1 TVR and reached 5.4 crore viewers during its world television premiere, making it the most-watched film event of the year. Allu Arjun has once again proven his pan-India appeal as Pushpa 2’s Hindi version registered a record-breaking 5.1 TVR and reached 5.4 crore viewers during its world television premiere, making it the most-watched film event of the year.

The film, which has already collected ₹1800 crore globally, has now outperformed Bollywood heavyweights like Pathaan, Animal, and Stree 2 on TV as well. Audiences continue to connect deeply with Allu Arjun’s powerful portrayal of Pushpa Raj, solidifying his status as a true national icon.

With this milestone, Allu Arjun adds yet another feather to his cap, reinforcing his dominance both on the big screen and in living rooms across India.