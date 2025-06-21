Govt to launch dedicated mobile app for sports talent identification

After taking note of several heartwarming and inspirational viral videos on social media, showcasing young children displaying raw and untapped talent in sports like cricket, athletics, and archery, the government is planning to launch a dedicated mobile application to transform such abilities into national sporting assets.
Through this platform, citizens will be able to upload videos of talented children from their surroundings — including schools and villages — across various sporting disciplines.
This initiative is a part of our commitment to talent identification, encouraging public participation in discovering the next generation of sports stars from every corner of the country, the ministry source said.