Plane crash: 220 DNA samples matched

In an updated status on the identification and handover of mortal remains, the government reported that as of 11.45 am on June 20, DNA matches have been confirmed for 220 victims.

Out of these, 202 bodies have been formally handed over to the families. The repatriation process included 151 Indian nationals, 34 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian, and nine non-passengers believed to be ground staff or airport personnel.

Of the released mortal remains, 15 were transported by air while the majority — 187 — were sent by road via ambulances to respective destinations.