Israeli strikes kill 44 in Gaza 

Beirut, June 21: Israeli fire killed at least 44 Palestinians in Gaza on Friday, many who were seeking food aid, local officials said, while the United Nations' children's agency said the scarcity of drinking water was at a crisis point.

At least 25 people awaiting aid trucks were killed by Israeli action south of Netzarim in central Gaza, the Hamas-run local health authority said.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which runs a month-old U.S.-backed food distribution system, operates an aid site there, and aid trucks from other organisations, including the U.N. also move through the area.