Pak nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Islamabad, June 21: Pakistan government has formally nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his "decisive diplomatic engagement and pivotal leadership" during the 2025 India-Pakistan crisis, which it credits with preventing a potentially catastrophic conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations.

In a formal statement posted on the government’s verified account, Islamabad praised Trump for what it called a critical intervention that led to a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, preventing what could have escalated into a full-scale regional war.

President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship by engaging both Islamabad and New Delhi at a critical moment. “His efforts led to a ceasefire that averted a catastrophic conflict,” the statement said.

Islamabad also lauded Trump for his repeated offers to mediate the Kashmir dispute