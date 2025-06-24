Gold price drops by Rs 640 in two days

The price of gold has seen a notable drop in Tamil Nadu over the last two days, bringing relief to buyers and jewellers alike.

The cost of 22-carat gold has fallen by ₹640 per sovereign, settling at ₹73,240 today in Chennai.

On June 23, the gold price dipped slightly by ₹40 per sovereign, with one gram of gold priced at ₹9,230. However, today witnessed a sharper decline of ₹600 per sovereign, resulting in the current rate of ₹73,240 per sovereign (₹9,155 per gram).

This decline comes after a period of price volatility, during which gold had touched new highs. The fall is being closely monitored by traders and investors, as gold rates are influenced by international market trends, dollar value, and inflation expectations.

With this reduction, many jewellery buyers who had postponed purchases are expected to return to the market. Jewellers too anticipate better sales, especially with upcoming festive and wedding seasons in parts of Tamil Nadu.

The sudden dip in gold rates could also signal a correction phase, after steady increases seen over the past few weeks. However, market analysts suggest that investors remain cautious, as international cues continue to influence pricing trends.

For now, the drop in gold prices is a welcome development for consumers, offering them a more affordable opportunity to invest in the yellow metal.