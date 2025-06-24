Pregnant woman, father killed in crash by drunk driver

In a heartbreaking incident, a seven-month pregnant woman and her father lost their lives after a drunk driver rammed into their car near Anakaputhur on the Maduravoyal–Tambaram bypass road early Tuesday morning.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Deepika and her father Padmanabhan (60), residents of Madurai. Deepika, who had been living in Kotturpuram, Chennai, was visiting her hometown for a baby shower ceremony. The family was returning to Madurai following a birthday celebration when the accident occurred.

According to police reports, the accused, Manikandan, allegedly exited a petrol station and entered the wrong side of the road at high speed under the influence of alcohol. His vehicle collided head-on with the car carrying the family, causing the instant death of Deepika and her father.

Deepika’s mother sustained severe head injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, while her husband, who was also in the car, is admitted to the Chromepet Government Hospital with injuries.

The Chromepet Traffic Investigation Police have arrested Manikandan and registered a case against him. A preliminary investigation confirmed that he was in an inebriated state and driving recklessly at the time of the accident.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem, and police continue their investigation. The tragic incident has once again highlighted the deadly consequences of drunk driving and the urgent need for stricter enforcement of road safety laws.