Srikanth confesses to drug use during police enquiry

In a major development that has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry, actor Srikanth (also known as Sriram) has admitted to consuming narcotic substances.

Following his confession and a positive blood test for drug use, he was remanded to judicial custody until July 7 by a Chennai court.

The case came to light during the interrogation of Prasad, a former AIADMK IT wing member who was arrested for drug possession. During questioning, Prasad revealed that he had supplied cocaine to Srikanth. Acting on this information, Chennai Police summoned Srikanth for inquiry at the Nungambakkam police station.

Srikanth reportedly cooperated with the investigation and underwent a medical examination, which confirmed traces of cocaine in his system. Police later conducted a search at his residence, where they allegedly found eight packets of cocaine. He was arrested and produced before the magistrate at Egmore.

In court, Srikanth emotionally admitted to using drugs and pleaded for bail, citing his responsibility as a single parent to his young son. However, the magistrate denied bail and ordered judicial custody. Notably, Srikanth was granted “first-class” prison status due to his regular tax filings, a move that has drawn mixed reactions from the public and legal circles.

The 46-year-old actor, known for films like Roja Kootam, April Maadhathil, and Nanban, has acted in over 50 Tamil and Telugu films. The arrest has sparked wider concern within the film fraternity about increasing substance abuse and its impact on the industry’s image.

Police have confirmed that further investigations are underway, and more arrests are likely if links to a broader drug network are established. As the case continues to unfold, Srikanth’s confession marks a significant turning point in the ongoing crackdown on narcotics in Tamil Nadu.