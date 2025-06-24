Rising screen time among children alarms parents in Chennai

Chennai, June 24:

With smartphones and digital devices becoming an inseparable part of daily life, parents and health experts in Chennai are growing increasingly concerned over the sharp rise in screen time among children — even toddlers. From mobile games to endless video content, many kids are now spending more than 3–5 hours a day on screens, far exceeding recommended limits.

“Earlier, outdoor games and reading books were routine. Now, screens have replaced playtime and storytelling,” says Sudha Ramesh, a mother of two in Anna Nagar. “My 8-year-old gets restless without the phone. We’ve tried limiting usage, but during online classes and now summer holidays, it’s hard to control.”

Pediatricians are warning of long-term consequences. “Excessive screen time can lead to vision problems, sleep disturbances, and behavioural issues, particularly in children under 10,” cautions Dr. Karthik Narayanan, a child specialist at a leading private hospital in Teynampet. “We are seeing more cases of digital addiction and delayed speech in toddlers due to passive screen exposure.”

Schools in Chennai are also noticing the impact. “We’ve seen a decline in attention spans, reading habits, and even handwriting skills post-pandemic,” says Ms. R. Vijayalakshmi, a primary school teacher in Mylapore. “Many students now expect instant content and have less patience with real-life interactions.”

Health experts recommend that children aged 2–5 should have no more than 1 hour of screen time per day, and children above 6 should use screens only under parental guidance, ideally for educational purposes.

In response, several Chennai-based NGOs and parent groups have started awareness sessions and digital detox workshops. “We conduct weekend activities and encourage parents to participate in screen-free hours,” shares Niveditha Santhosh of ChildWise Chennai, a nonprofit working on child wellness.

While technology is here to stay, experts urge families to find a healthy balance. As Dr. Karthik puts it, “Screens are not the enemy — unsupervised and excessive use is.”