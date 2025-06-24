TN Government Transfers 55 IAS Officers in Major Reshuffle

Chennai, June 24:

In a significant administrative overhaul, the Tamil Nadu government has transferred 55 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including 9 district collectors, in a move aimed at enhancing governance and operational efficiency across the state.

One of the key appointments includes Rajendra Ratnoo, who is returning from central deputation, now appointed as Principal Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu. In another important posting, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has been made Secretary of the Commercial Taxes Department, replacing Dr. V. Rajaraman.

Vallalar, who previously held the post of Director of Tamil Development, has been promoted to Secretary, Social Reforms Department, while Vijayakumar has taken charge as Land Reforms Commissioner. The Higher Education Secretary, Samayamoorthy, has been transferred to the Human Resource Management Department, reflecting a strategic reallocation of leadership talent.

On the district administration front, several collectors have been moved. Notably, Sneha has been appointed as the District Collector of Chengalpattu, while others will take up new responsibilities in different parts of the state. These changes come as part of the government’s effort to infuse fresh energy into key administrative positions and improve service delivery.

The reshuffle is expected to help streamline policy implementation and ensure better coordination between various departments. It underlines the state’s commitment to responsive governance and administrative reform.