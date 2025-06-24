Chennai gears up for The Duchess car rally 2025

Chennai, June 24:

The city is all set to witness one of its most vibrant and empowering motorsport events — The Duchess All Women Car Rally 2025 — which will flag off at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 29, from Hotel Savera. Organised by The Duchess Club, the rally has grown into a celebrated annual event, drawing participation from spirited women across Chennai.

This year’s rally will see over 100 cars navigating a specially designed route covering 50 to 65 km, with a twist of excitement added through hidden clues. The rally is open to women of all age groups and driving experience, and for the first time, features a Special Family Category. From novices to seasoned participants, women from varied walks of life will compete in categories such as Experts, Regulars, Novices, Duchess, Family, Indian Oil Corporation, and Babes/Boyz on Bikes.

The rally is professionally conducted by AA Motorsport Solutions and approved by FMSCI. A briefing session for all participants is scheduled for Friday, June 27, at 4 p.m. at Hotel Savera. Each car can have up to four participants, and the registration fee is ₹1,500, which includes lunch for all four.

Themed “Jai Hind!”, participants are encouraged to dress in patriotic attire to match the spirit of the rally. The event is open to all types of cars, including jeeps and diesel vehicles. Over the years, the rally has become a much-anticipated occasion, not only for the adrenaline rush but also for the camaraderie and cause it supports — a portion of the proceeds will go towards the War Widows Fund.

This year, IndianOil supports the event as Title Sponsor, continuing its long-standing association since 2002. Other supporters include Ramco Cements, Kauvery Hospital, Elixify, Decor’GEOUS, HDFC Wealth, and Lanson Toyota, among others. The event also boasts a strong lineup of prize and food sponsors, promising a memorable experience for all involved.

For registrations, contact: 9841288631 / 9710947355.