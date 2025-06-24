Rajan Eye Care Hospital holds special celebrations

Chennai, June 24:

Rajan Eye Care Hospital, based in T. Nagar, Chennai, is celebrating a double milestone — its 30th anniversary and the 100th birth anniversary of its founder, Prof. Dr. N. Rajan. The celebrations will culminate in a special ophthalmology conference titled RECON 2025 on June 21 and 22.

Established in 1995 by Prof. N. Rajan, a pioneer in community ophthalmology, the hospital has grown from a 4,000 sq. ft. clinic to a 25,000 sq. ft. super specialty eye hospital with four centers in Chennai and outreach across 10 districts in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. It also runs the Chennai Vision Charitable Trust, extending free and subsidized eye care to underserved communities.

RECON 2025 will focus on innovations in cataract, corneal, and secondary IOL surgeries. The conference will feature renowned international experts Dr. Ronald Yeoh (Singapore) and Dr. Rasik B. Vajpayee (Australia), along with 43 national faculty and over 250 delegates, marking a major knowledge-sharing event in the field of ophthalmology.