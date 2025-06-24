Iran-Israel conflict disrupts flights at Chennai airport

Chennai, June 24:

Tensions in the Middle East have led to the closure of airspace over Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain, causing major flight disruptions at Chennai International Airport.

On Tuesday, 11 flights were cancelled, including services to and from Kuwait, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Doha. Three Qatar Airways flights from Thailand to Doha were diverted to Chennai, with passengers still onboard receiving food and water.

Qatar Airways has suspended all services until further notice. Chennai airport has advised international travellers to check with airlines before travelling, as more delays and cancellations are likely if the situation continues.