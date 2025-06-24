COVID-19 Cases Decline in Tamil Nadu After a Month-Long Rise

Chennai, June 24:

Tamil Nadu has reported a dip in active COVID-19 cases after over a month of steady increase, offering relief to health authorities and the public. On Monday, the number of active cases in the state dropped to 127, down from 136 the previous day.

Since the onset of the recent wave, Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 862 confirmed cases and 7 deaths. Officials note that most patients are showing mild symptoms, and hospitalisations remain low.

At the national level, India recorded a total of 20,947 COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths in this wave so far. Active cases nationwide have also declined to 4,425, a drop of 329 from Sunday.

Health officials continue to urge caution, especially for vulnerable groups like the elderly and those with chronic illnesses. The Directorate of Public Health has advised people to wear masks in crowded spaces and seek medical help if symptoms arise.