AIADMK Is Not a Slave to Anyone, Says K.T. Rajenthra Balaji

Madurai, June 25:

Senior AIADMK leader and former minister K.T. Rajenthra Balaji has firmly stated that the AIADMK is an independent party and not a slave to anyone. His remarks came while addressing reporters after attending the Hindu Munnani’s “Murugan Manadu” event in Madurai.

“The AIADMK has always stood with self-respect. We are not a slave to any party,” he said, responding to criticism from the ruling DMK over AIADMK’s ties with the BJP.

He also noted that BJP leaders had assured the AIADMK that no actions would be taken to offend or insult their party in future events, following recent controversies. Balaji added that the DMK’s overreaction shows their fear about the AIADMK-BJP alliance becoming stronger.

Highlighting his party’s commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu, Balaji said AIADMK MPs have spoken up for the state in Parliament, even if it meant facing suspension.

His comments come at a time when alliance talks and political strategies are heating up ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.