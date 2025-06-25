Vaiko Slams BJP for Politicising Murugan Devotion

Chennai, June 25:

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko has strongly criticised the BJP and Hindu Munnani for using Lord Murugan’s name for political purposes. He said the recent Murugan Manadu event in Madurai was not a spiritual gathering but a politically motivated show.

Vaiko stated that Lord Murugan has always been a deeply respected deity among Tamils. “There is no threat to Murugan worship in Tamil Nadu,” he said. “Such events are being used to create fake fear and push a political agenda.”

He also condemned speeches and visuals at the event that targeted Dravidian leaders like Periyar and Annadurai. Vaiko said that efforts to mix religion and politics, and to remove temples from government control, go against Tamil culture.

Referring to the 2020 “Vel Yatra” by the BJP, he said this was another example of trying to use religious symbols for votes.

Vaiko warned that Tamil Nadu voters will reject such attempts in the 2026 Assembly elections and stand by secular values and social justice.