JACTO-GEO to Join All-India Strike on July 9 Against Central Policies

Chennai, June 25 – The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisations and Government Employees’ Organisations (JACTO-GEO) has announced its participation in a nationwide strike on July 9. The strike is being organised to protest against several central government policies, including the privatisation of public sectors, the New Pension Scheme, and changes in the national education policy.

State coordinator Sreenivasan stated that the one-day strike will be observed across the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. He said nearly 2 crore (20 million) workers from various sectors are expected to take part in the protest, making it one of the largest coordinated demonstrations in recent years.

The demands of the protestors include stopping the privatisation of essential services like railways, roads, and coal mines. They are also calling for the restoration of the old pension scheme and voicing opposition to the new education policies that they claim threaten public education and government jobs.

In Tamil Nadu, the strike will focus on how these central decisions are affecting the welfare and rights of government teachers and employees. JACTO-GEO leaders said that the strike is being organised not for political reasons, but to protect the future of lakhs of employees and students across the country.

The July 9 strike is expected to disrupt normal functioning in government offices and schools for the day, with employee unions warning of stronger protests in the future if their demands are not addressed