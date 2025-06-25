Special Buses Announced for Tiruchendur Murugan Temple Consecration

Chennai, June 25

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S. Sivasankar has announced that 400 special buses will be operated from July 4 to July 8 to facilitate travel for devotees attending the consecration ceremony at the famous Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple. The temple’s grand consecration event is scheduled to take place on July 7.

Large crowds are expected to visit Tiruchendur during this period, with estimates ranging from three to five lakh devotees. To manage the rush, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will run buses from key cities including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Nagercoil, Madurai, Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur.

To ease congestion and improve access, three temporary bus stands will be set up on major routes leading to Tiruchendur. These will be located at Kumarapuram (Tirunelveli route), Teppakulam (Nagercoil route), and near the ITI campus (Thoothukudi route). From these points, 30 free shuttle buses will transport pilgrims directly to the temple entrance.

The minister urged devotees to book their tickets in advance through the TNSTC website or mobile app to avoid last-minute rush. Special help desks and staff will be stationed at all major points to guide and assist passengers.

The move is part of a coordinated effort to ensure a smooth, safe, and comfortable experience for devotees attending the spiritually significant consecration ceremony at one of Tamil Nadu’s most revered temples.