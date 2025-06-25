Rotary Clubs to Host Doctor’s Day Grand Celebration on July 1 in Chennai

Chennai, June 25 – The Rotary Clubs of Rotary International District (RID) 3233, in association with the District Community Service Health Team, will host a grand celebration to mark Doctor’s Day on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The event will be held at the Ambassador Pallava Hotel, Egmore, Chennai.

The celebration will begin with a breakfast session from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., followed by a formal meeting from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The venue is located at 30, Red Cross Road, Egmore, Chennai – 600 008.

One of the major highlights of the event is the launch of the District Community Service Health website: https://dhanvantri3233.org. This platform aims to provide updates on various health-related service initiatives and outreach programmes under RID 3233.

The event will also witness the introduction of the Rotarian’s Privilege Health Card, which will offer health-related benefits and services to Rotarians. In a significant step towards community health, the Rotary Clubs will begin organizing weekly free multi-specialty medical camps through each club under the district.

As a token of appreciation for service in the field of medicine, Rotary will also present awards to outstanding Rotarian and Non-Rotarian doctors who have contributed significantly to healthcare and community welfare.

Members of the public and the Rotary fraternity seeking more information can contact the district officers:

Dr. S. Ramesh Babu at 98401 25909

Dr. S. Vetrivel at 98406 01003

V. Vidhya Gopal at 99401 64471

The Doctor’s Day celebration is expected to bring together medical professionals, Rotarians, and community leaders in recognition of the vital role doctors play in society.