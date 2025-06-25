EPS flays DMK regime for building multi-storeyed hospitals sans staff

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami has criticised the DMK government for focusing only on buildings and ignoring staff needs in new hospitals.

He said that the seven-storeyed multi-speciality hospital in Vellore, set to be opened by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has no new doctors or support staff. Only the maternity and child care unit is expected to start, and existing staff from Vellore Medical College are being shifted to manage it.

He also cited a similar issue in Salem, where eight doctors were sent from a government medical college to another hospital in 18 months. He said this is now the government’s usual way of managing health services.

Palaniswami added that the Health Minister may try to hide the real situation with numbers, but people will see the truth and vote for change in the 2026 elections.