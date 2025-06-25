Rescue Appeal for TN Fishermen Stranded in Iran

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take urgent steps to bring back 651 fishermen from Tamil Nadu stranded in Iran due to ongoing tensions in West Asia.

The fishermen, from districts like Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram, are stuck in Iranian ports including Bandar Abbas and Kish Island. Stalin said they are facing hardships and their families are anxious with no contact.

Calling it a humanitarian issue, Stalin asked the Centre to ensure their safety and arrange for their immediate return. Fishermen associations have also requested quick action, recalling the successful evacuations during the COVID-19 pandemic.