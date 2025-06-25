All Chennai EMU trains upgraded to 12-car rakes 

Chennai, June 25:

In a major move to ease passenger congestion, Southern Railway has upgraded all Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains in Chennai’s suburban network from 9-car to 12-car rakes. This upgrade, completed in phases at the Avadi EMU car shed, came into full effect today.

The changes apply to EMU trains running on the Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu, Chennai Central–Arakkonam, and Chennai Central–Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta routes. These lines are among the most heavily used in the Chennai suburban rail system.

With this upgrade, train capacity has increased by 21%, making room for around 4 lakh (400,000) more passengers each day. Southern Railway officials said this move will help manage the daily load of over 12 lakh (1.2 million) commuters and provide a safer, more comfortable travel experience, especially during peak hours.

Rail users have long complained about overcrowding, particularly during office hours. T. Sadagopan, a local resident and activist, welcomed the upgrade and said it would reduce the risk of accidents, especially those caused by passengers hanging onto doors due to lack of space.

Southern Railway officials added that the move is part of their ongoing efforts to modernize the suburban network and improve passenger comfort in the fast-growing city.

In addition to reducing congestion, the 12-car rake upgrade is expected to improve punctuality and operational efficiency. With longer trains now catering to more passengers per trip, the frequency of services can be better balanced to meet peak-hour demands. Railway authorities are also working on improving station infrastructure, such as extending platforms and enhancing safety measures, to support the longer trains.

Passengers have responded positively to the initiative. Many daily commuters expressed relief, noting that they can now board trains more easily without the usual struggle for space. Railway officials have urged commuters to use all coaches evenly to maintain balance and safety. The Southern Railway has also indicated that it will continue to monitor passenger flow and explore further improvements in the suburban rail system as part of its long-term modernization plan.