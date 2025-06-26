India’s veiled jibe at Pak at SCO summit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has described peace, security, and a trust deficit as the most significant challenges confronting the region during his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in China’s Qingdao. Without naming Pakistan explicitly, Mr Singh highlighted India’s concerns about cross-border terrorism and urged SCO member states to take a principled stand.

“Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations,” Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh’s comments came weeks after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including a Nepali national and a local pony handler, has been attributed to The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of the UN-designated terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to Mr Singh, the victims were profiled and killed based on their religious identity.