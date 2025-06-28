Cook defends Gill

London, June 28: Shubman Gill’s first Test as India’s full-time captain has sparked a chorus of concern, not only for the team’s defeat but for the manner in which it unfolded. After India failed to defend a fourth-innings target of 371, with England comfortably chasing it down to win by five wickets, former players have questioned Gill’s approach, with one describing the tactics as more reactive than assertive.

Speaking on the Stick to Cricket show, David Lloyd raised concerns about Gill’s tactical nous and on-field clarity despite the young leader being surrounded by experienced players.

“The intrigue is with Shubman Gill, who’s a very inexperienced skipper. How’s he going to come back from that? He’s got Ravindra Jadeja and Karun Nair, who are in their 30s. So he’s got experience in his team. It’s great having a young team that he’s got. But tactically he’s reactive rather than proactive in the stuff that he’s doing,” Lloyd said.

Former England captain Alastair Cook offered a slightly more sympathetic take, comparing Gill’s early days to those of Ben Stokes, who also went through an adjustment period after taking over the England side.