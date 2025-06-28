Neeraj Chopra reclaims number one spot

New Delhi, June 28: Indian world champion and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra reclaimed his number one spot in men’s javelin throw world rankings from Anderson Peters of Grenada following a string of brilliant performances on the international stage. World Athletics updated the rankings earlier this week, increasing Neeraj’s points to 1,445 compared to Peters’ tally of 1,431, according to Olympics.com. Also, Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem sits at number four with 1,370 points to his name.

Germany’s Julian Weber, who has the best throw of 2025 so far, a 91.06 effort at the Doha Diamond League, is third in the rankings, and Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, is in fifth spot, completing a very impressive-looking top five.

Neeraj lost his top spot to Peters back in September 2024, just shortly after the Paris Olympics, where he attained a silver medal with a throw of 89.45, and Peters took home the bronze.