TNCC chief blames BJP for PMK rift

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai squarely blamed the BJP for the ongoing conflict between PMK founder Dr. Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Dr. Ramadoss at Thailapuram, Selvaperunthagai alleged that the BJP was deliberately sowing confusion in the PMK, similar to its tactics in other alliance parties across the country.

“Wherever the BJP allies, it splits the party and eventually engulfs it. They are doing the same with the PMK now and AIADMK will be next,” he warned.

Selvaperunthagai also came down heavily on the AIADMK for its muted response to the recent denigration of Dravidian icons like Periyar and Anna during a Murugan conference in Madurai, organised by right-wing groups. “They are in alliance with BJP, and these groups insult our leaders. If someone insults leaders like Nehru or Indira Gandhi, will we remain in an alliance with them? The AIADMK has remained silent despite Anna being insulted. Why are they still clinging to the BJP? What are they afraid of?” he questioned.

On internal calls within the Tamil Nadu Congress unit seeking more seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Selvaperunthagai clarified that such individual opinions are not final. “Only the decision of our national leadership, the AICC, is binding. Personal opinions don’t carry weight unless ratified by the central leadership,” he said.