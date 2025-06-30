Complaint against SI for sexual assault on minor girl

A sensational complaint has been registered against a Sub‑Inspector in Nungambakkam following accusations of sexual harassment involving an 8‑year‑old schoolgirl.

The incident came to light when the child, a class IV student at a private school in Vaikundapuram, disappeared from her home in the evening while playing. Concerned family members searched for over three hours before reportedly finding her in a dazed state at the Sub‑Inspector’s residence on Arikadai Street in Nungambakkam.

Upon discovery, the girl was reportedly unconscious and unable to explain what had happened. During the confrontation, the family alleged that the Sub‑Inspector had subjected her to sexual harassment. They surrounded the officer’s house late at night, leading to a heated argument between the two parties .

Nungambakkam police quickly intervened and took both the child and her relatives to the station to defuse tensions. Authorities then launched a thorough investigation based on the parents’ complaint, questioning the Sub‑Inspector and other occupants of the residence .

Preliminary statements from the child indicated she was disoriented after around 6 PM and could not recall details of the ordeal. Investigators are exploring whether the girl was drugged or sedated before any alleged misconduct occurred .

A senior police official confirmed that the complaint is being treated with utmost seriousness and that disciplinary or criminal action—including arrest—against the Sub‑Inspector will follow the findings of the inquiry .

The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting calls for swift justice and stricter safeguarding measures for minors.