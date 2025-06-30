Your morning cup of coffee key to slow down ageing, boost longevity: Study

Caffeine has long been linked to potential health benefits, including reduced risk of age-related diseases.

However, the study led by researchers from Queen Mary University of London in the UK revealed how caffeine works inside human cells, and what exactly its connections are with nutrient and stress-responsive gene and protein networks.

The researchers found that caffeine affects ageing by tapping into an ancient cellular energy system.

They showed that caffeine works by activating an important system called AMPK — a cellular fuel gauge that is evolutionarily conserved in yeast and humans.