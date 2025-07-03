Cocaine Case: Bail verdict for Srikanth and Krishna Postponed

A city court has postponed the verdict on the bail pleas of actors Srikanth and Krishna, who were recently arrested in connection with a drug case involving cocaine.

The decision was delayed after the police strongly opposed granting them bail.

Both actors were arrested following a late-night raid where several people were detained on suspicion of drug use. The police claim to be investigating a larger network of drug distribution and consumption. The case has attracted widespread attention due to the involvement of popular film personalities.

During the bail hearing, the counsel for Krishna argued that his medical reports did not show any signs of drug consumption. Srikanth’s lawyer also stated that no drugs were recovered from him and that he has been cooperating with the investigation.

However, the prosecution raised objections, stating that releasing the actors on bail at this stage could hinder the ongoing investigation. The judge has now reserved the verdict and will announce the decision on a later date. The actors will remain in custody until then.