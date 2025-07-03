Custodial death: Witness seeks protection after getting threats

Saktheeswaran, a temple worker and key witness in the Sivaganga custodial death case, has written to the Director General of Police (DGP) in Tamil Nadu seeking immediate protection.

He has alleged that he is receiving threats to his life from police personnel and local rowdies.

Saktheeswaran had filmed a video that reportedly shows police officers assaulting Ajithkumar, who later died in custody. The video has become crucial evidence in the case and has been submitted to the authorities for investigation.

In his letter to the DGP, Saktheeswaran stated that he was directly threatened by a suspended constable involved in the case. He also claimed that some police officers have links with local rowdies and he fears for his safety. He requested that protection be provided by personnel from outside the local police station to ensure impartiality.

The case has already attracted strong public and judicial attention. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had earlier directed the state to provide protection to all witnesses and preserve evidence. The court also criticised the police for their handling of the case and described the incident as a serious violation of law.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ordered the suspension of the police officers involved. An investigation is currently underway.

Saktheeswaran remains a key witness in the case, and his safety is seen as vital for the progress of the case.