Tamil Nadu in unity campaign begins

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the “Tamil Nadu in Unity” campaign on Wednesday by visiting residents door-to-door in Azhwarpet, Chennai.

The campaign aims to connect directly with the people and spread awareness about the achievements of the DMK government over the past four years.

Dressed in a white shirt and accompanied by party workers, Stalin knocked on doors and interacted with residents, asking about their well-being and access to government schemes. In one instance, he asked women whether they were using the free bus travel scheme provided by the state government for women. Many residents expressed their satisfaction with the scheme and thanked the Chief Minister for his initiatives.

As part of the campaign, the Chief Minister also inaugurated 208 urban wellness centres and 50 new primary health centres across Tamil Nadu. These health initiatives are aimed at providing accessible healthcare facilities, especially in urban and semi-urban areas.

The “Tamil Nadu in Unity” campaign is being held under the banner of the DMK and is expected to continue across various districts. It has dual objectives — to promote the government’s welfare schemes and to strengthen the party’s grassroots network ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

During the DMK’s general council meeting held earlier in Madurai, party leaders resolved to launch an extensive voter outreach campaign. As part of this, functionaries were instructed to visit every household, inform people about government achievements, and encourage them to join the party. The campaign also aims to enroll at least 30 percent of voters in each booth as party members.

Chief Minister Stalin’s message through this initiative is to unite people beyond differences of caste, religion, or politics, and to reinforce the idea of a united Tamil Nadu. On social media, he wrote, “Let unity win. Let Tamil Nadu remain united.”

The DMK has also introduced new wings for people with disabilities and academicians to make the party more inclusive. The party has passed 27 resolutions during the council meeting, criticizing the BJP government on various issues such as the Waqf Act, Hindi imposition, lack of funding for Tamil Nadu in railway projects, and delay in retrieving Katchatheevu island.

The door-to-door campaign is expected to continue over the next two months, with senior leaders and ministers participating in various districts. The party hopes to translate this direct engagement into stronger voter support in the upcoming elections.