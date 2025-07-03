Only I can remove party officials: PMK founder Dr Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S. Ramadoss has stated that only he has the authority to remove or appoint party executives.

Speaking to the media in Thailapuram, he made it clear that his son and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss does not have the power to take such decisions on his own.

Ramadoss said that any removal of party members should be based on his decision and must have the approval of senior leader G.K. Mani. His comments come amid an ongoing internal conflict in the PMK between the father and son factions.

When asked about his current relationship with Anbumani, Ramadoss declined to comment, saying, “I don’t have an answer for that.”

The dispute between Ramadoss and Anbumani has become public in recent weeks. Anbumani had earlier expelled MLA R. Arul and reinstated some party functionaries whom Ramadoss had removed. In response, Ramadoss also removed key leaders close to Anbumani and took control of certain organisational decisions.

Despite the tensions, Ramadoss expressed hope that the internal issues would be resolved soon. He also hinted that Anbumani may be invited to upcoming party meetings as part of efforts to bring unity back to the PMK.

The power struggle has led to confusion among party cadres and raised concerns about the PMK’s preparations for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. Both leaders have continued to conduct separate meetings and events, indicating that the rift remains unresolved.