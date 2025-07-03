EPS warns TN govt to stop violence against protesters

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has strongly condemned the Tamil Nadu government for using force and threats against the public.

He urged the DMK-led government to immediately stop what he described as violent and illegal actions against people, especially during protests.

EPS referred to a recent incident in Virudhunagar district, where eight people were killed in a fireworks factory explosion in Chinnakamanpatti. Following the tragedy, local residents protested seeking justice. During the protest, the district Superintendent of Police allegedly threatened the public by warning them to behave or face consequences. EPS said such intimidation was unacceptable in a democracy.

He warned the government not to use fear and violence to suppress people’s voices. He also said that such behavior by government officials shows a dangerous trend of misuse of power.

EPS further criticized the state of law and order in Tamil Nadu. He pointed out that murders are increasing in western districts, including recent killings in Namakkal, Palladam, and Sivagiri. He also mentioned a shocking case of sexual assault involving a schoolgirl in a government-run service home in Tambaram, saying it showed failure in ensuring safety in state institutions.

EPS called on the government to take immediate action to restore public trust, ensure safety in schools and homes, and stop threatening citizens who raise their voices for justice.