T’gana pharma plant explosion: Sigachi Industries says 40 people killed

Sigachi Industries Ltd on Wednesday said it had lost 40 of its team members in the recent explosion and fire at its Pashamylaram plant in Sangareddy district. The company also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased.

According to Sangareddy Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj, the official death toll stood at 38 as of Wednesday afternoon.

“It is with anguish that we share details of the accident at the Sigachi Industries facility in Pashamylaram, Telangana, which resulted in the loss of 40 valued team members and left over 33 injured,” the company said in a statement.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that the state government would ensure Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of the deceased. Those seriously injured will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while those with minor injuries, who can return to work after recovery, will be given Rs 5 lakh.