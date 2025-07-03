Insult of Ambedkar by Lalu no small error: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted that the “insult” of Babasaheb Ambedkar by RJD president Lalu Prasad was “no small error” and showed a “mindset of disrespect for Dalits”. The former BJP president made the remark at the party’s state executive meeting here, which was held barely a couple of months ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar. “Lalu Prasad had a portrait of Babasaheb Ambedkar placed at his feet. This was no small error but reflective of a mindset of disrespect for Dalits… Bihar has been cheated by people who hide their feudal attitude under the cloak of socialism,” Singh said. The former Bihar chief minister has been drawing flak over a video clip in which a portrait of Ambedkar was seen close to his feet when people were visiting his residence to greet him on his 78th birthday