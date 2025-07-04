Djokovic, Swiatek advance to Wimbledon Round 3

London, July 4: Big names continued to make their mark at Wimbledon 2025, with several top seeds cruising into the third round of singles competition. London, July 4: Big names continued to make their mark at Wimbledon 2025, with several top seeds cruising into the third round of singles competition.

Novak Djokovic, chasing his eighth Wimbledon title, delivered a dominant performance against Britain’s Daniel Evans, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-0. The Serbian superstar was in complete control throughout the match, displaying his trademark precision and baseline mastery.

In the women’s singles draw, Iga Swiatek, the world No.1, recovered from a slow start to defeat American Caty McNally 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 on Centre Court. Swiatek will now face another American, Danielle Collins, who eased past Veronika Erjavec 6-4, 6-1.

Czech star Barbora Krejcikova also booked her place in the third round, battling past Caroline Dolehide of the United States in a three-set contest, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

In the men’s draw, Alex de Minaur overcame a tough start against France’s Arthur Cazaux but powered through to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-0, sealing his place in the third round with a strong finish.

With more action ahead, fans can expect high-octane clashes as the race for the Wimbledon crown intensifies.