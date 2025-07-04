Gill’s double ton powers India to 587

Edgbaston, July 3: A dominant Team India took full command of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, riding on a marathon double century from Shubman Gill and a resilient all-round effort with the ball. India posted a massive 587 all out, before reducing England to 77 for 3 by stumps on Day 2.

Resuming the day on 114, Gill remained unflustered and anchored the innings beautifully. His 269 off 387 balls, packed with 30 boundaries and 2 sixes, marked his highest Test score and a memorable maiden double century in overseas conditions. He paced his innings perfectly — grinding through the early overs and then opening up with fluent strokeplay.

Support came from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (87), who set the tone with an aggressive start, and Ravindra Jadeja, who played a gritty and impactful knock of 89 runs off 142 balls, including 10 fours and a six. Jadeja shared a crucial 175-run partnership with Gill for the sixth wicket, frustrating the English attack and stretching India’s lead deep into the afternoon session.

England’s bowlers toiled hard on a flat pitch. Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was the pick of the lot, returning with figures of 3 for 167, while Anderson, Atkinson, and Root chipped in with a wicket each. However, the home side’s bowling lacked the consistency needed to challenge India’s well-set batters.

In reply, England’s innings began in disaster. Akash Deep, making early inroads, dismissed both Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, while Mohammed Siraj removed Ollie Pope, reducing the hosts to 25 for 3.

Veterans Joe Root (33*) and Harry Brook (28*) then steadied the innings with a cautious 52-run partnership, but with England still trailing by 510 runs, the pressure remains heavily stacked against them.