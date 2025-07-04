Suryavanshi helps India colts beat England by 4 wkts

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his rich vein of form by smashing a record nine sixes as India defeated England by four wickets in the rain-truncated third U19 Youth ODI to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here.

In fact, nine sixes by Suryavanshi is the highest number of maximums hit by an Indian batter in an U-19 ODI eclipsing the previous record of eight sixes by Mandeep Singh.

Suryavanshi’s knock was studded with six boundaries and nine maximums.

The 14-year-old Suryavanshi, who had come close to striking half-centuries in the previous two games before getting dismissed in his 40s, finally made his innings count as he clobbered the home team bowling on way to 86 off just 31 deliveries as India chased England’s 268/6 in 34.3 overs on Wednesday.

India suffered a slump in the middle overs with the team reduced to 199 for 6 in the 24th over.

But bowling all-rounder Kanishk Chouhan (3/30), who had taken three England wickets earlier, hit an unbeaten 43 (42 balls) and shared an unbroken 75-run stand with RS Ambrish (31 not out) to guide the team to victory.

Suryavanshi ravaged every single bowler that bowled to him and made his intentions clear when he smacked right-arm pacer Sebastian Morgan for two consecutive sixes in the third over.

Morgan came in for some harsh punishment again in his subsequent over when he was hit for two more sixes and a boundary by the 14-year-old batting sensation, who has been on a roll since showing his precocious talent in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals.